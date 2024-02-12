Popular musicians Ankit Tiwari and Arijit Singh, who had collaborated over 10 years ago for the chartbuster album of Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor starrer Aashiqui 2, are finally all set to work together for an unrevealed upcoming venture. This has risen the hopes and excitement level of the fans to the peak as everyone is expecting songs which may be as good as or even better than the ones which were created for the Mahesh Bhatt film.

The news of their collaboration started creating buzz after Ankit Tiwari, who is quite active on social media, confirmed this news by sharing a story on his Instagram page. It stated, “Ankit Tiwari x Arijit Singh combo is back after 10 years.” Needless to say, this has sparked ample excitement among fans. However, the details of this collab is currently being kept under wraps as the question remains if their joint venture is for a movie or an album. Well! It’s just about time to find out.

A source close to the musicians also confirmed these developments adding, “Ankit Tiwari, who has not only composed the music but has also sang songs like 'Sun Raha Hai Na Tu' along with Arijit Singh, who has lent his voice for the iconic 'Tum Hi Ho' garnered a huge amount of praise and love from the fans making the Aashiqui 2 album and the film a blockbuster hit. Finally, after extremely high demands by the fans, the duo are set to come together again after 10 years.”

Ankit Tiwari was last seen composing music for films like the Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar starrer Badhaai Do and the Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham starrer Ek Villain Returns. On the other hand, Arijit Singh has sung for most of the recent chartbusters including ‘Satranga’ in Animal, ‘Lutt Putt’ in Dunki, ‘Dil Banaane Waaleya’ in Fighter, among others.

