Facing criticism for advocating the return of the repealed farm laws, Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut clarified on Wednesday that her remarks were personal and did not represent her party’s official stance. The controversy stemmed from comments made by Ranaut during an event in Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh, where she urged the government to reconsider the farm laws, which were repealed in 2021 following nationwide protests.

“I take my words back”: Kangana Ranaut apologizes and withdraws statement on farm laws

Kangana’s Personal Views on Farm Laws

Addressing the backlash, Ranaut took to X (formerly Twitter), to distance her comments from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating, “ I also have to keep this in mind. I am not an artist. I am a worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party and my opinions should be the party's stand instead of being my own. So if I disappoint anyone with my words and my thinking, I will be sorry and I take my words back.”

Do listen to this, I stand with my party regarding Farmers Law. Jai Hind ???????? pic.twitter.com/wMcc88nlK2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 25, 2024

At the event, Ranaut remarked that the protests against the farm laws had been concentrated in only a few states. She stated, "Farmers are a pillar of strength in India's progress. Only in some states, they object to farm laws. I appeal with folded hands that farm laws should be brought back in the interest of farmers.” Ranaut argued that reintroducing the laws would ensure greater financial stability for farmers and boost growth in the agricultural sector.

Opposition's Response

Ranaut's remarks have not gone unnoticed by the opposition. The Congress party criticized her statements, suggesting that they signal an effort by the ruling party to bring back the controversial legislation. Congress leaders also noted that her comments come at a critical time, as Haryana is gearing up for its assembly elections on October 5. For the unversed, the state had been a focal point of the 2021 farmer protests, particularly at the Delhi borders, where large groups of farmers demanded the repeal of the three laws.

Coming back to Ranaut, besides her political remarks, she is also making headlines for her upcoming film, Emergency. The film is currently being held and CBFC is supposed to give their final decision on it, today.

Also Read: Bombay HC sets deadline for CBFC to make final call on Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency: “It’s not for CBFC to decide whether…”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.