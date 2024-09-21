The anticipation surrounding the upcoming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been steadily growing. While the iconic track ‘Ami Je Tomar’ from the previous installment remains etched in our memories, the makers are treating us to a brand-new romantic number. Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri are currently immersed in filming a captivating love song amidst the breathtaking landscapes of Leh. Director Anees Bazmee has commenced this Ladakh shoot this week.

As per a report in Mid-day, composer duo Sachet-Parampara have crafted this enchanting melody, joining the ranks of Pritam, Amaal Mallik, and Tanishk Bagchi who are contributing to the film's diverse musical soundtrack. Dispelling rumours of a recreated version of ‘Labon Ko Labon Pe’, the source confirms that this newly composed song is being brought to life through the choreography of Vijay Ganguly.

The picturesque mountains and serene lakes of Leh provide the perfect backdrop for this romantic ballad. Kartik Aaryan exudes charm in a black vest, leather jacket, and brown trousers, while Triptii Dimri radiates elegance in flowing chiffon sarees. The song's visual aesthetic is reminiscent of the Yash Chopra films, evoking a sense of nostalgia and romance. As the shoot progresses, the director is set to film another song before wrapping up this phase of production.

Speaking to the publication, producer Bhushan Kumar expressed his enthusiasm for shooting in Leh, highlighting the region's pristine beauty and its untapped potential for cinematic storytelling. He emphasized that the location perfectly complements the grandeur of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, offering a visually stunning backdrop for the film. He said, “Leh and Ladakh offer a pristine landscape that hasn’t been explored much for songs in Indian cinema. For Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, we wanted a location that would match the grandeur of the film, and these breathtaking locations provide the perfect backdrop.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also stars Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan. The film will release on Diwali 2024.

