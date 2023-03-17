Ajay Devgn's Bholaa has been the talk of the town since the first look of the film was unveiled. The teaser as well as the trailer elated the anticipation of the viewers at the highest heights. Bholaa is a story of a ‘Man on a Mission’ who will go above and beyond every limit to protect his daughter.

Bholaa star Ajay Devgn to be part of the India-Australia ODI Match at Wankhede Stadium

Bholaa aka Ajay Devgn is now on a mission to watch the India - Australia ODI match to promote his upcoming action adventure and extend his support to the Indian Cricket Team. The actor-turned-director will be attending the Match of the ODI World Cup, between India and Australia in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, today.

The story of Bholaa is of a man who crosses all hurdles to reach his destination, just as our Indian team doesn’t ever give up and fights through every obstacle till the end for the love they’ve for the country. For the unversed, during the trailer launch event of Bholaa, Ajay had said, “When you see the trailer, you can’t understand the main plot. That is why it is action-packed. There is a lot of action in the film. However, action can not work without emotions. So the main concept and story of the film is based on emotion. It has multiple tracks. Tabu’s tracks have a different emotion.”

Also, it is worth mentioning here that Bholaa, slated to release on March 30, 2023, is an official Hindi remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s 2019 release Kaithi.

