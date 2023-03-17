It’s been three months since Ishaan Khatter starrer Pippa was deferred from its theatrical release. The film was supposed to release on December 2, 2022. A day ago, it was reported that the film will take a direct-to-digital route and is looking forward to the OTT release. But contrary to the reports, the makers of the movie have released a statement denying the reports claiming the OTT release.

Ishaan Khatter starrer Pippa not releasing on OTT; makers release official statement

The makers, in a statement, said, “This is in regard to an article that appeared in a newspaper publication yesterday with the headline “PIPPED FOR AN OTT RELEASE”, which made some completely unsubstantiated assertions about supposed issues between the producers of Pippa and multiplex operators, causing Pippa to allegedly opt for an OTT release. Neither the producers nor any multiplex operator/s were approached for comment before the publication of this article.”

Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Kamal Gianchandani of PVR INOX, who also represents the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) as its President, state, “RSVP and Roy Kapur Films have no ongoing issues with multiplex operators. Any rumours or articles suggesting otherwise are baseless and unfounded. We are all committed to working together to bring quality content to audiences in cinemas across India. Pippa is a film that has been made for the big screen and an official announcement about the release date will be made soon.”

As per a report in Mid-Day, the release for the OTT was being planned allegedly due to “Ronnie Screwvala’s legal battle with four national multiplex chains for anti-competitive collusion, with respect to undue imposition of Virtual Print Fee (VPF).”

Ronnie Screwvala, who is producing the movie with Siddharth Roy Kapur, has reportedly petitioned the Competition Commission of India (CCI) “against multiplexes making producers and distributors pay Rs 20,000 for every film screened at every property as VPF, calling it a draconian discriminatory charge that multiplex chains are forcibly imposing.” Back then, the CCI had noted the producer couldn’t prove his allegations at the time, the dealings between the producer and the multiplex chains haven't gone down well. However, the makers are very content with the project has turned out and are planning for a digital release soon.

Based on ‘The Burning Chaffees’ written by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta and scored by Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman, Pippa is a heroic tank battle film that underscores the bravery of Brigadier Mehta, a veteran of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, which led to the liberation of India's neighbour Bangladesh. At the centre of the film is the amphibious war tank involved in the victory, affectionately christened “Pippa”, which like an empty ghee da dabba smoothly floats on water.

Produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films, Pippa stars Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan.

ALSO READ: Ishaan Khatter starrer Pippa may get OTT release

More Pages: Pippa Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.