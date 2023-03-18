In a unique & disruptive Sustainability initiative, PVR Limited, the largest and the most premium cinema exhibition company in India (after the merger with INOX Leisure Limited), has joined hands with Bollywood star and passionate Climate Warrior Bhumi Pednekar, to spread awareness among its patrons about the harmful effects of climate change, inspiring them to make sustainable lifestyle choices to help conserve the environment.

Bhumi Pednekar joins hands with PVR Cinemas for their sustainability campaign; says, “This one touched my heart”

The brand has rolled out 6 versions of a multi-media consumer campaign, each featuring one initiative undertaken by PVR with Bhumi Pednekar giving a “call to action” through the Campaign’s handle #YourTurnToAct. The campaign was unveiled today at PVR Plaza, New Delhi by Ms Bhumi Pednekar and Mr Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR Limited. PVR will be contributing valuable screen time towards this campaign at its pan India theatres reaching every part of the country to promote sustainable behaviour among cine-goers.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR Ltd. said, “We are happy to partner with one of the finest actresses of the Indian film industry and climate warrior, Ms Bhumi Pednekar, for the noble cause of creating awareness around climate change. As a responsible Corporate Citizen, PVR is committed to making tangible progress towards reducing the ecological footprint by pursuing sustainable activities in its operations and engaging in partnerships to combat climate change and preserve natural resources, ensuring a healthy and sustainable planet.”

Adding, he said, “PVR has decided to leverage its position as the leading cinema company to inspire our audiences to make sustainable choices that will help reduce the carbon footprint at an individual level to help achieve the SDG goals.”

The company is making conscious choices as part of its business practices ensuring that it minimizes harmful effects on the environment across its operations, to become part of the solution and influence change. These include a number of initiatives around energy and water conservation like IOT-based Centralized Energy Pressure and Temperature Monitoring, Variable frequency Drives in AHUs, and Occupancy Sensors in washrooms besides water flow restrictors in wash basin taps to conserve tap water. Xenon lamp Digital Projectors are being replaced with Laser Projectors that consume lesser power. Single-use plastic in F&B served to customers has been replaced by sugarcane bagasse food containers, and coated paper straws made of biodegradable polymers, in addition to paperless ticketing and QR code entry to gain access to its cinemas.

Ms Bhumi Pednekar, Actress and Climate Warrior said, “I am thrilled to be a part of a focused sustainability campaign by PVR Cinemas. As leaders in the multiplex exhibition space, their initiatives to reduce power consumption and usage of green measures like sugarcane bagasse cutlery emphasizes on the need to move towards sustainable living. #YourTurnToAct is progressive and easy to follow. I will always support determined moves to raise awareness around climate change in India and this one touched my heart. There is no Planet B - so the turn to act is now before it’s too late."

Among various initiatives being undertaken by PVR, one of the recent ones is the introduction of uniforms made from fabric woven out of yarn from recycled PET bottles. In a span of just 9 months, PVR has been instrumental in recycling 38,000 PET bottles on account of enabling 1000 of its staff to wear sustainable uniforms made out of this fabric (65% recycled polyester and 35% cotton). At an all-India level, 25 cinemas across 20 cities have completely switched to uniforms made from this fabric. Going forward, all mainstream cinema uniforms will be replaced by these uniforms.

The campaign also showcases various initiatives the company is taking as a responsible corporate citizen to mitigate the impact of climate change and leverage its unique position to reach out to its extensive audience to make them aware of the problem and inspire them to make behavioural changes by adopting sustainable life choices. People are encouraged to use #YourTurnToAct to share how the campaign has inspired them to make sustainable choices.

