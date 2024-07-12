The channel introduces a new social drama set in the 80s, which traces the journey of a young girl, who vows to follow the fight started by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.

With several channels opting for new shows, &TV too has decided to add a new show to the list and this time, they plan to launch a social drama. Titled Bheema, the show attempts to bring the fight started by the respected Dr. Ambedkar. Set in the 1980s, &TV’s new show Bheema, produced by Raj Khatri Productions, follows the story of a young girl named ‘Bheema’ from the other community.

Bheema: New &TV show focuses on society’s discrimination over class and caste

The first look promo of the show was recently unveiled on social media which gives us a glimpse of the struggle and the mistreatment the girl faces for belonging to a different community. The story further focuses on this young girl’s predicament and her journey toward equal rights. The audience will witness her courageous journey as she battles adversities stemming from her family, society, and economic conditions. Despite facing numerous injustices and discrimination, she fearlessly strives to overcome these obstacles.

The promo also drops a hint about Bheema's resolve to uphold the laws and ideals of Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian constitution, as she pledges her unwavering commitment towards the society despite the challenges. At a tender age, she dedicates herself sincerely to this mission. However, the dominant class in society, threatened by her pursuit, unites with unprecedented force to thwart her efforts. Yet, Bheema's determination remains unshaken, even as obstacles mount, intensifying the conflict.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AndTV Official (@andtvofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AndTV Official (@andtvofficial)



With young child artist Tejashwini Singh leading the cast, the show is expected to feature an ensemble cast includes Smita Sable, Amit Bhardwaj, Neha Sharma, among others. The show will premiere on August 6 and will be airing on &TV from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm.

Also Read: Jubilee Talkies: Abhishek Bajaj opens up about his character AG’s bond with Shivangi aka Khushi Dubey; says, “AG and Shivangi will get into numerous disagreements”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.