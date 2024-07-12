Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar will miss the highly anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant due to a positive COVID-19 test. This is not the first time Kumar has contracted the virus. He previously tested positive in April 2021 and was hospitalized. In 2022, another positive test forced him to miss the Cannes Film Festival in France.

Akshay Kumar tests positive for COVID-19 for third time, to miss Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Report

Feeling Unwell During Promotions

Sources close to the actor revealed to India Today that Kumar had been experiencing unwellness for the past two days while traveling for promotions of his latest film, Sarfira. Following a test, the results confirmed a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. Kumar is currently isolated and following all necessary health protocols.

Positive Test on Wedding Day

Reportedly, Kumar received the positive test result on the morning of July 12, the same day as the Ambani-Merchant wedding ceremony. This resulted in him missing not only the wedding but also the final leg of promotions for Sarfira, which released in theaters today.

Grand Wedding Festivities

The Ambani-Merchant wedding is a multi-day affair, with events including the "Shubh Vivaah" ceremony on July 12, followed by "Shubh Aashirwad" on July 13. A grand reception will take place on July 14, with another reception scheduled for July 15.

The star-studded guest list includes celebrities like John Cena, Mike Tyson, and Jean-Claude Van Damme, along with prominent figures such as motivational speaker Jay Shetty, former British Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, former US Secretary of State John Kerry, and former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper.

Sarfira Release Unaffected

Despite Kumar's absence from promotions due to COVID-19, Sarfira premiered in theaters as planned on July 12. The film is an official adaptation of the successful 2020 Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the movie features Paresh Rawal and Radhika Madan in supporting roles, with a cameo appearance by Suriya.

