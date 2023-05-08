comscore

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan team called Salman Khan to check on Eid 2024 slot; Akshay & Salman friendship remains strong

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan team called Salman Khan to check on Eid 2024 slot; Akshay & Salman friendship remains strong

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

On the morning of Friday, 5th May 2023, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ali Abbas Zafar announced that their next, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will release during the Eid 2024 weekend. However, this wasn't a decision that was taken overnight. According to reliable sources, Akshay Kumar and Ali Abbas Zafar were clear on not clashing with another Hindi film during the Eid weekend. The slot is synonymous with Salman Khan film and hence, as a ritual, Ali picked up a call on his mentor, Salman to check if there was any film ready for an Eid opening.

"Salman respects Akshay and considers him to be his true friend. He was very happy with the decision of an Eid release for Akshay and confirmed that he doesn't have a film lined up for Eid slot at this point in time. He wants his two friends, Ali and Akshay, to entertain the audience with their entertainer during Eid 2024," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

Don't be surprised, if you see Salman promote the film closer to its release on Eid next year. "Salman is fond of Akshay and Ali, and is more than happy to see his friends take up a release date that’s known for his films. Earlier in 2022, Ajay Devgn had brought his directorial, Runway 34 on Eid. Much like Ali and Akshay, Ajay too had picked up the call on Salman before deciding on the date. Salman is friends with most of the actors in the industry and it's a common respect that they all share with each other before announcing a date," the source further told us. The same thing happened in 2013 as well with Chennai Express, when Rohit Shetty had checked with Salman on his Eid 2013 release before announcing the entertainer with Shah Rukh Khan for the festive slot.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is produced by Pooja Entertainment and is slated to release in April next year. It stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as the villain.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha joins Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

More Pages: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection

