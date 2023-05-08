On May 8, Abundantia Entertainment and Prime Video has announced the worldwide theatrical release date of their much-awaited, murder mystery, Neeyat. The intriguing whodunnit, featuring Vidya Balan in the lead, has locked the release date on July 7, 2023. Neeyat boasts of an enviable ensemble cast featuring Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Amrita Puri, Shahana Goswami, Niki Walia, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, Danesh Razvi, Ishika Mehra and Madhav Deval in pivotal roles. The producers released a teaser poster of the movie that gives the audiences their first sneak peek, into the world of this suspense drama.

Neeyat is directed by Anu Menon who last directed Vidya Balan in the 2020 superhit 'Shakuntala Devi', based on the life and times of the lady known as the human computer. Anu Menon's recent directing credits also include multiple episodes of the internationally acclaimed series 'Killing Eve'. The film narrates a gripping suspense story of an unlikely detective (Vidya Balan) who investigates mysterious murders at a billionaire's party where nothing is what it seems and all suspects hide a secret or two.

Produced by the Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment, that also produced Shakuntala Devi, and co-produced by Prime Video, Neeyat has been written by Anu Menon, Priya Venkataraman, Advaita Kala and Girvani Dhyani with dialogues by Kausar Munir.

Neeyat marks Vidya Balan's return to theatres after her three releases on digital that premiered on Prime Video - Shakuntala Devi (2020), Sherni (2021) and Jalsa (2022). Neeyat also reunites the team of Shakuntala Devi -Abundantia Entertainment, Anu Menon, Vidya Balan and Prime Video. This also marks the second theatrical co-production for both Abundantia Entertainment and Prime Video. The film will release across the world on July 7, 2023.

