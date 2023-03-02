Sonakshi Sinha has joined the cast of the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer action drama Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Vashu Bhagnani under their banner Pooja Entertainment.

Sonakshi Sinha joins Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Sharing her excitement at bagging the film, Sonakshi said in a statement, “I’m excited to be a part of this amazing ensemble cast for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. It’s always a pleasure to work with Akshay, and I'm looking forward to working with Tiger for the first time. Ali Abbas Zafar is a brilliant director, and I have no doubt that this film is going to be a blockbuster. I can’t wait for audiences to see what we have in store for them.”

Sonakshi has worked with Akshay in quite a few projects like Rowdy Rathore, Joker, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobara and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty. She had a song appearance in the Akshay starrer OMG! Oh My God .

In October last year, there were reports about Janhvi Kapoor also being a part of the film. However, there has been no official announcement on the same as of yet.

The team of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan completed the film’s first schedule in Mumbai some time back. The crew is currently shooting the second schedule in Scotland. In fact, earlier in the day, Jackky shared a behind-the-scenes picture of an action scene of the film being shot in a vast mountainous area in Scotland.

Sonakshi also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series Heeramandi and Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby’s show Dahaad.

Also Read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Jackky Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment shares an ‘explosive’ BTS visual from Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff starrer

More Pages: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.