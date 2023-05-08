Gadar 2 also stars Utkarsh Sharma, who was a child artist in the prequel and essayed the role of Tara and Sakeena’s son.

Set against the backdrop of India’s independence, Gadar was a love story that wooed the hearts of many. Director Anil Sharma is now back with the sequel of the film titled Gadar 2. Starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, the film was slated to release around Independence Day (August 11) owing to its patriotic theme. But with a recent shift in release dates of several Bollywood films, including the highly-anticipated Jawan, we wonder if there is a change in date for the release of Gadar 2 too but filmmaker Anil Sharma has put an end to these speculations.

Gadar 2 filmmaker Anil Sharma CONFIRMS no change in release date of the Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel film; says, “It is a people’s film and people’s emotion”

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Anil Sharma asserted, “Gadar 2 is a people’s film and is people’s emotion, so we are coming on August 11 because people want it. It’s not a film, it’s an emotion. So, we are not shifting at all. We are busy with post-production and are preparing for August 11. We don’t know which other movie is coming on that day. Jo aa rahi hai usko aane dijiye, agar koi aati hai toh (Whoever wants to come, can come). August 11 release is confirmed for us.”

The upcoming Gadar 2 is expected to continue the story of Tara Singh and his wife Sakeena as they are now parents to an adult Jeete. Interestingly, the role of their son is once again essayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who played the same role in the prequel, over two decades ago. The film has already gone on floors and in fact, some of the videos and photos from the sets of the film also went viral on social media.

Produced by Anil Sharma in association with Zee Studios, Gadar 2 will be clashing with the release of Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal on August 11.

Also Read: Sunny Deol surprises this Ahmednagar resident while shooting for Gadar 2; latter says, “Aap Sunny Deol jaise lagte hain”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.