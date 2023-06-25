In an #AskSRK session with fans, one of them asked him about his opinion on PM Narendra Modi being welcomed with SRK’s iconic dance number.

Shah Rukh Khan recently hosted the #AskSRK to commemorate the 31st anniversary of the release of his debut film Deewana, co-starring the late Rishi Kapoor and the late Divya Bharti. The superstar unleashed his wit and charm as he had the best responses to the weirdest fan questions. During the same, the actor not only opened up about his upcoming projects but also shared his opinion on ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ being played to welcome our honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the US.

When one of the fans asked Shah Rukh Khan in the #AskSRK session, “Sir Chaiyya Chaiyya chants welcomed Modi Ji in US....What do you wanna say about this?”, the superstar made a reference to the famous dance sequence where he is seen dancing atop a train, as he responded, “Wish I was there to dance to it….but they wouldn’t allow a train inside I guess??!!!”

Wish I was there to dance to it….but they wouldn’t allow a train inside I guess??!!! https://t.co/jjsUexZXCH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023

For the unversed, ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ was picturized on Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora and is a part of the album of his 1998 film Dil Se directed by Mani Ratnam and co-starring Manisha Koirala and Preity Zinta. However, the iconic dance number was not only known for the A.R. Rahman music and Sukhwinder Singh and Ila Arun’s vocals but also for being choreographed with dancers on top of a moving train.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan made a comeback on the big screen earlier this year in January with Pathaan, which became the highest grossing Bollywood film in India. As for his upcoming films, fans are eagerly waiting to see his collaboration with Atlee, Jawan which will also star Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Besides that, he also has joined hands with Rajkumar Hirani for the Taapsee Pannu starrer Dunki.

