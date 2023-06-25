After many weeks, Shah Rukh Khan has once again decided to interact with his fans who cannot get enough of the superstar on social media. For the unversed, SRK is one of the regulars, who rarely misses an opportunity to interact with his fans and is known for hosting many #AskSRK sessions as a way of speaking to them. Yet again, on the occasion of his debut film Deewana completing 31 years, Shah Rukh decided to cease this moment and hosted a Q&A session with social media users for almost an hour.

On Sunday evening, Shah Rukh Khan gave a shoutout to his fans asking them to throw questions at him and the eager fans were more than happy to #AskSRK about his upcoming projects, his acting process, and even about the shooting of Deewana during the Q&A session. Among them was a fan who was quite curious to know about what inspires Shah Rukh Khan to sign a film. The user asked, “After so many successful years in Bollywood and after doing almost every sort of role, now, while picking a movie, do you look at it's commercial aspect or you would also like to do some roles/movies which you may have not done before, or may b more Like Swadesh. #AskSRK”. Being the perfect ‘hero’ of the director, Shah Rukh Khan responded, “I now try and do the kind of film the particular director wants to do….not only what I see myself as.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan made a comeback on the big screen earlier this year in January with Pathaan, which became the highest grossing Bollywood film in India. As for his upcoming films, fans are eagerly waiting to see his collaboration with Atlee, Jawan which will also star Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Besides that, he also has joined hands with Rajkumar Hirani for the Taapsee Pannu starrer Dunki.

