Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan engaged with his fans on Sunday evening during the Ask SRK session, which coincided with his completion of 31 years in the film industry. During the interactive session, Shah Rukh entertained numerous questions with his trademark wit and humour. Additionally, one of his female fans, who is presently pregnant, participated in a lighthearted exchange.

#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan reacts to fan planning to name twins “Pathaan” and “Jawan”

The woman took to Twitter and expressed her intention to name her children Pathaan and Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan, the renowned actor, responded by wishing her well on her journey into parenthood but advised her to choose different names for her children. She wrote, “sir i am pregnant with twin babies..wish me luck i will name them pathaan and jawan.” While extending his warm wishes, the superstar promptly advised her to select more suitable names for her children. He replied, “All the best but please name them something better!!”

All the best but please name them something better!! https://t.co/4cdYLSAz7w — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023

On the film front, SRK made his comeback on the big screens with Pathaan, which was released earlier this year. The Siddharth Anand directorial, backed by YRF, also featured Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film went on to break several records. He will be next seen in Jawan. Helmed by Atlee Kumar, the upcoming pan-India flick will be released on September 7. Besides Khan, it will star Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Along with this, he also has an upcoming Rajkumar Hirani directorial, titled Dunki, in his kitty. Taapsee Pannu will be seen playing the female lead in it.

