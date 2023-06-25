comscore
Last Updated 25.06.2023 | 10:22 PM IST

#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan reveals his long-standing ritual as an actor

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

During the #AskSRK session on Sunday evening, Shah Rukh Khan, the iconic Bollywood superstar, actively engaged with his fans. The session coincided with a significant milestone in his career, marking his completion of 31 years in the film industry. With his signature honesty and wit, Shah Rukh entertained a multitude of questions from his dedicated fan base. Among the many questions posed to him, one fan asked Shah Rukh about something he has consistently followed throughout the years. This query aimed to delve into the star's personal habits or principles that have remained constant amidst his ever-evolving career. To this Shah Rukh Khan offered a thoughtful response.

On Sunday, a fan took to Twitter and asked the superstar, “One thing as an actor which you have been following consistently from the last 31 years?? Can be a process/tradition/anything..#AskSRK @iamsrk.” To this Shah Rukh responded, “I write a whole backstory & ideology of...character. Sometimes share it with the director or just keep it to myself. It could be a poem or a whole story.”

On the film front, SRK made his comeback on the big screens with Pathaan, which was released earlier this year. The Siddharth Anand directorial, backed by YRF, also featured Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film went on to break several records. He will be next seen in Jawan. Helmed by Atlee Kumar, the upcoming pan-India flick will be released on September 7. Besides Khan, it will star Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Along with this, he also has an upcoming Rajkumar Hirani directorial, titled Dunki, in his kitty. Taapsee Pannu will be seen playing the female lead in it.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan stuntman praises the actor’s humility: “He asked me how I am going to do that stunt and checked on the safety”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

