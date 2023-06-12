Shah Rukh Khan, aka King of Bollywood, delighted fans on Monday evening as he engaged in an interactive “Ask SRK” session on Twitter. Amidst the flurry of questions, one curious fan asked the iconic actor if he had quit smoking. Displaying his trademark wit, Shah Rukh responded with a playful twist. His response left fans amused and eagerly awaiting more insights from the superstar.

#AskSRK: Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan about quitting smoking, check out his honest yet witty response

For the unversed, a Twitter user asked, “Have you quit smoking?” In the response, SRK tweeted, “Yes he lied, surrounded by a thick plume of smoke from his cancer stick!!! (sic).” While many lauded SRK’s wit, a section of Twitteratis advised the superstar to give up on smoking.

Yes he lied, surrounded by a thick plume of smoke from his cancer stick!!! https://t.co/GmKlXV296K — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

On the professional front, the 57-year-old actor recently made his comeback on the big screens after four years with Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand directorial created numerous records at the box office. In fact, the YRF-backed flick is currently gearing up for its release in Russia and CIS. On July 13, Pathaan will be released at 3000+ screens across Russia and CIS.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh will be next seen in Jawan. Helmed by Atlee Kumar, it will also feature Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt will be seen in a cameo role. The film, which was scheduled to release on June 2, is slated to hit theatres on September 7.

Besides this, Khan also has Dunki in his kitty. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial will be his first on-screen collaboration with actress Taapsee Pannu. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the upcoming film.

