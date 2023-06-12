The word ‘nepotism’ was unknown to most people in the country. But after Kangana Ranaut dropped it on Season 5 of Koffee With Karan in February 2017 and the way she and producer-director Karan Johar got into a spat, the term became widely known to one and all. Hence, it’ll be interesting to know that Karan Johar’s upcoming show on Disney+ Hotstar, Showtime, is based on nepotism in Bollywood. This significant information was shared by Gaurav Banerjee, Head - Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, today at the trailer launch of Kajol’s upcoming web series, The Trial. Besides Gaurav Banerjee and Kajol, the event was attended by Suparn Verma, Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Kubbra Sait, Gaurav Pandey, Aamir Ali, Aseem Hattangadi and Deepak Dhar (Founder & CEO, Banijay Asia).

Gaurav Banerjee was asked about what one can expect from Disney+ Hotstar this year, especially after the success of shows like Taaza Khabar and The Night Manager. Gaurav replied, “We are really excited about the year we have had so far. It started with a very different show, Taaza Khabar, featuring Bhuvan Bam. Then we had The Night Manager. We had to think hard about how we take a political thriller set in Western Europe with the backdrop of the war in Afghanistan and how do you adapt that to India. It was an interesting, big challenge.”

Gaurav Banerjee continued, “We have got a lot that’s coming up that is incredibly exciting. Firstly, there’s the conclusion of The Night Manager. Then Kajol’s bestie Karan Johar is going to come back with a new season of Koffee With Karan. He’ll be shooting for it soon. He’s making another interesting show for us, Showtime, which is about nepotism in Bollywood. He knows something about it, I guess (laughs)!”

Gaurav also added, “Suparn is also doing another series which should be out (this year). We have got a series with Neeraj Pandey which we will be announcing soon. Finally, we have new seasons of Criminal Justice, Aarya and Special Ops. So yes, it’s an exciting slate.”

The announcement of Showtime took place last year in September. At that time, Karan Johar had mentioned in the official press release that the show will “lift the curtain on India entertainment’s industry’s biggest trade secrets”.

