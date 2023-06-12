comscore

Anurag Kashyap to head the jury at the Sydney Film Festival

Anurag Kashyap is basking in the appreciation his film Kennedy received at the recently-concluded Cannes Film Festival

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s police noir Kennedy was premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last month. The film got a thunderous response as was evident from the long-standing ovation it received. Kennedy is about an insomniac cop played by Rahul Bhat while the film also stars Sunny Leone as the female lead.

After the reception for Kennedy, Kashyap has another feather in his cap. The filmmaker is named as the head of the jury at the main competition at the Sydney Film Festival. As the chief of the jury, Anurag Kashyap will be joined by actor Mia Wasikowska (Australia), film curator and journalist Dorothee Wenne (Germany), writer and director Larissa Behrendt (Australia) and filmmaker Visakesa Chandrasekaram (Australia/Sri Lanka).

Coming back to Kennedy, it became the first Indian film to have a midnight premiere at The Grand Lumiere Theatre when it was premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

Speaking about the film to Forbes India magazine, Sunny Leone said last month, “I believe that your actions are louder than your words. All those people who said you can’t do this, or you’re not good enough, or you know you are just Sunny Leone, the porn star, you are just this glamour quotient that we’ve added, all of these different comments that have gone on for so many years. You can’t say that this time. You can’t just say Sunny Leone is in this film (Kennedy) because of who she is and what her past was.”

Kennedy has been produced by Zee Studios and Ranjan Singh and Kabir Ahuja of Good Bad Films.

Also Read: “Anurag Kashyap is an exceptional filmmaker, I am lucky to have worked under him in Kennedy,” says Abhilash Thapliyal

