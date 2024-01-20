Jio Studios and B62 Studios created a stir with the release of the pulse-pounding teaser of their upcoming action-packed political drama, Article 370. After the makers unveiled the gritty poster featuring Yami Gautam in the role of an agent, they have now dropped the teaser of this adrenaline pumping patriotic entertainer. Directed by National Award-winning Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Article 370 is poised to deliver an intense narrative, edge-of-the-seat experience with some powerhouse performances. The film, headlined by Yami will also feature Priyamani in a pivotal role.

Article 370 Teaser: Yami Gautam starrer gives us a glimpse into the violence and terrorism in Kashmir

Set against the intriguing backdrop of Article 370, the teaser offers a nerve-racking glimpse into the confidential chain of events and the incredible circumstances that led to an unprecedented and historic outcome of rendering the Article 370 ineffective. Talking about Article 370 Yami Gautam said, “Article 370 is a bold chapter of India’s history. A political-action-drama inspired by true events, which will show an in-depth portrayal of how intelligence and politics work hand in hand to take some of the most important decisions that change the course for a nation. I am hopeful that the audience will enjoy this genre-defining film. Personally, for me as an actor, this film gave me the opportunity to delve into newer depths of complexities and once again gave me a role that hasn’t been treaded before.”

Director Aditya Suhas Jambhale added, “Being the director of a film which covers such an important chapter of our Indian history is an experience in itself. This movie perfectly balances politics with action, in a never-before-seen way. Largely shot in Kashmir and Delhi, this film gives a glimpse into the incredible story of rendering Article 370 ineffective. I firmly believe that the audience will feel the story's impact on the same level as we did during its creation.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jio Studios (@officialjiostudios)



From Jio Studios and the maker of Uri: The Surgical Strike, Article 370 is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar, and it is slated to release in cinemas worldwide on February 23.

Also Read: FIRST LOOK: Yami Gautam features in an action-packed avatar in Article 370; teaser to unveil on January 20

More Pages: Article 370 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.