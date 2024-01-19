Leading content studio Jio Studios and B62 Studios join forces to present Article 370, a gripping and intense political drama featuring Yami Gautam in an intense avatar. Directed by two-time National Award-winner Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Article 370 is a high-octane, action political drama, that revolves around the takedown of terrorism in Kashmir by rendering Article 370 ineffective.

FIRST LOOK: Yami Gautam features in an action-packed avatar in Article 370; teaser to unveil on January 20

Announcing the release of the film’s teaser on January 20, the makers dropped a thrilling poster that features Yami Gautam in an electrifying avatar of an intelligence agent. “Article 370 is a genre-defining film that marries action and politics in a never-before-seen manner. The stirring narrative is inspired by true events of the historic decision taken by the Indian Government, demonstrating their political deft,” reveals a source.

Last year in November, without divulging much details about the film, Yami had posted about shooting for this action drama in Kashmir as she had expressed gratitude towards the security and authorities as well as her own team who were helpful to her during the shoot of the film. In the same post, she had also teased the audiences about announcing the film soon as she had written, “Wrapped up one of the most important films of my career! Thank you to the entire Direction, Production team and our wonderful crew at #B62Studios. Thank you to the local people, security forces and authorities in Kashmir who took such brilliant care of us throughout the schedule. Thank you to the entire staff of The Lalit Grand Palace Srinagar for making us feel like home. Also had the great fortune of taking blessings of the divine Mata Kheer Bhawani at Tulmulla. Hope we are able to entertain our audience to the fullest with this mammoth of a film. Announcement soon”.

From Jio Studios and the maker of Uri: The Surgical Strike, comes Article 370, a pulsating action political drama which is by Jyoti Deshpande, Yami’s husband Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar. The film is slated to release in cinemas worldwide on February 23, 2024.

