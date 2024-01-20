Two episodes of Teri Meri Doriyaann will be airing together for a week at the time slots of 6 pm and 7 pm respectively.

Star Plus's show Teri Meri Doriyaann has been aiming at retaining audience's excitement by treating them to several twists that intertwines the life of six people. In the recent episodes we saw Garry return to the Brars much to the dismay if Angad and it has been creating friction between him and Sahiba. Angad feels upset with his wife for backing Garry despite his past with the Brars.

Teri Meri Doriyaann to air two episodes in a day from January 22 to January 26

After receiving a lot of love and support, Star Plus becomes the bearer of good news for all Angad-Sahiba fans as they will get to witness two episodes in a day of Teri Meri Doriyaann starting from January 22–26 at 6 pm and 7 pm - the first time for a top show to bring two original episodes in a single day. With this, it is going to be a double dhamaka for the audience as the latest aired promo hints at the marriage of Garry and Keerat, instead of Veer who was supposed to get marry her? This is definitely going to affect Angad and Sahiba’s relationship and all eyes are on this crucial twist. Ensuring that audiences don't have to wait for the next day to find out what happens, the makers have decided to air two episodes per day to binge on!

Vijayendra Kumeria, aka Angad, from the Star Plus show Teri Meri Doriyaann shared this news saying," We are extremely elated for the love and appreciation the audience has been showering us with, and as a gift for this admiration, Teri Meri Doriyaann will air two episodes in a day, one at 6 p.m. and another at 7 p.m. from January 22 to January 26. It is going to be a double dhamaka for the audience. The episodes would portray a varied range of twists and turns in the lives of Angad and Sahiba and the marriage preparations of Keerat and Veer. It will be a visual treat for the audience to witness the drama that unfolds in the show."

It will be intriguing to witness what all is in store for the audience in the upcoming episodes! Teri Meri Doriyaann stars Himanshi Parashar as Sahiba, Tushar Dhembla as Garry, Roopam Sharma as Seerat, Jatin Arora as Veer, and Prachi Hada as Keerat.

