In November 2023, Rashmika Mandanna, who was one of the first victims of deepfake video, had taken to social media to express her shock and requested the authorities to take proper action against such cyber-crimes. The police officials, who were investigating the matter, after an FIR was lodged against the perpetuator under multiple charges of forgery, identity theft, etc., they finally made an arrest on January 20.

Rashmika Mandanna expresses gratitude towards Delhi Police after they arrest the deepfake case accused

Just a day ago, we had reported that the Delhi Police had arrested the accused man from Andhra Pradesh. Owing to the same, Rashmika Mandanna took to social media to express her gratitude towards the officials in a heartfelt note. She posted it on her Instagram story and it read, “Expressing my heartfelt gratitude to @delhi.police_official (folded hands emoji) Thank you for apprehending those responsible. Feeling truly grateful for the community that embraces me with love, support, and shields me (indian flag).”

Readers would be aware that the actress’ response on social media had sparked a debate about stringent actions being taken against cyber-crimes. In fact, many of her co-actors and industry friends had come in support of Mandanna and had asserted the need to impose better guidelines in such cases. In her post, the Animal actress also urged other people to take action if they are a victim of such cyber-crimes as she added, “Girls and boys - if your image is used or morphed anywhere without your consent. It is wrong! And I hope this is a reminder that you are surrounded by people who will support you and action will be taken! (white heart emoji)”.

For the unversed, about two months ago, a video featuring Rashmika Mandanna entering a lift in a black low-cut top was doing the rounds on social media wherein it was later revealed that the video belonged to an Indian-British influencer Zara Patel.

