comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 21.01.2024 | 10:22 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Fighter Yodha Kalki 2898 AD Singham Again Stree 2 Jigra
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Rashmika Mandanna expresses gratitude towards Delhi Police after they arrest the deepfake case accused

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Rashmika Mandanna expresses gratitude towards Delhi Police after they arrest the deepfake case accused

en Bollywood News Rashmika Mandanna expresses gratitude towards Delhi Police after they arrest the deepfake case accused

On January 20, the Delhi police nabbed the accused for creating a deepfake video of the actress and making it viral.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

In November 2023, Rashmika Mandanna, who was one of the first victims of deepfake video, had taken to social media to express her shock and requested the authorities to take proper action against such cyber-crimes. The police officials, who were investigating the matter, after an FIR was lodged against the perpetuator under multiple charges of forgery, identity theft, etc., they finally made an arrest on January 20.

Rashmika Mandanna expresses gratitude towards Delhi Police after they arrest the deepfake case accused

Rashmika Mandanna expresses gratitude towards Delhi Police after they arrest the deepfake case accused

Just a day ago, we had reported that the Delhi Police had arrested the accused man from Andhra Pradesh. Owing to the same, Rashmika Mandanna took to social media to express her gratitude towards the officials in a heartfelt note. She posted it on her Instagram story and it read, “Expressing my heartfelt gratitude to @delhi.police_official (folded hands emoji) Thank you for apprehending those responsible. Feeling truly grateful for the community that embraces me with love, support, and shields me (indian flag).”

Readers would be aware that the actress’ response on social media had sparked a debate about stringent actions being taken against cyber-crimes. In fact, many of her co-actors and industry friends had come in support of Mandanna and had asserted the need to impose better guidelines in such cases. In her post, the Animal actress also urged other people to take action if they are a victim of such cyber-crimes as she added, “Girls and boys - if your image is used or morphed anywhere without your consent. It is wrong! And I hope this is a reminder that you are surrounded by people who will support you and action will be taken! (white heart emoji)”.

Rashmika Mandanna expresses gratitude towards Delhi Police after they arrest the deepfake case accused

For the unversed, about two months ago, a video featuring Rashmika Mandanna entering a lift in a black low-cut top was doing the rounds on social media wherein it was later revealed that the video belonged to an Indian-British influencer Zara Patel.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna deepfake video case: Delhi Police arrests the accused

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Article 370 Teaser: Yami Gautam starrer…

Teri Meri Doriyaann to air two episodes in a…

Armaan Malik unveils exclusive…

SCOOP: Sanjay Leela Bhansali looking for…

Rashmika Mandanna deepfake video case: Delhi…

Fighter: Advance bookings of Hrithik Roshan,…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification