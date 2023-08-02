Art Director Nitin Desai, who had worked on films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Jodha Akbar, and Lagaan, has passed away at age 57. The art director reportedly died by suicide at ND Studio in Karjat on Wednesday morning, August 1. As per early updates, he hung himself to death at the studio and police have arrived for further investigation. Nitin would have turned 58 on August 9.

Art Director Nitin Desai dies by suicide at ND Studio in Karjat

Nitin Desai had won four National Awards for Best Art Direction. He had worked with several filmmakers including Rajkummar Hirani, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Vidhu Vinod Chopra among others. It was in 2005 when he opened the ND Studio in Karjat which eventually became a hub for shoot locations.

This is a developing story, please stay tuned.

