comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 02.08.2023 | 10:27 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OMG 2 Gadar 2 Dream Girl 2 Jawan Salaar
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Art Director Nitin Desai dies by suicide at ND Studio in Karjat

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Art Director Nitin Desai dies by suicide at ND Studio in Karjat

en Bollywood News Art Director Nitin Desai dies by suicide at ND Studio in Karjat
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Art Director Nitin Desai, who had worked on films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Jodha Akbar, and Lagaan, has passed away at age 57. The art director reportedly died by suicide at ND Studio in Karjat on Wednesday morning, August 1. As per early updates, he hung himself to death at the studio and police have arrived for further investigation. Nitin would have turned 58 on August 9.

Art Director Nitin Desai dies by suicide at ND Studio in Karjat

Art Director Nitin Desai dies by suicide at ND Studio in Karjat

Nitin Desai had won four National Awards for Best Art Direction. He had worked with several filmmakers including Rajkummar Hirani, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Vidhu Vinod Chopra among others. It was in 2005 when he opened the ND Studio in Karjat which eventually became a hub for shoot locations.

This is a developing story, please stay tuned.

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Dream Girl 2 Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana…

BREAKING: Gadar 2 gets 10 cuts from CBFC;…

After winning at Slamdance, Ali Fazal…

Anurag Basu REACTS to NCPCR’s notice over…

SCOOP: Farhad Samji is still a part of…

CBFC clears Gadar 2 with UA certificate, the…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification