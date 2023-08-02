Earlier this year, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) and Jab We Met (2007) made a return to the cinemas in the Valentine’s Day week. Last year, several memorable films of Amitabh Bachchan got a release in cinemas on the occasion of the mega star’s 80th birthday. All these films got a huge response, though these films are available on streaming and have been seen by viewers repeatedly. And now yet another film will try its luck in this regard. Koi Mil Gaya (2003) is all set to re-release on the big screen this Friday, August 4.

BREAKING: Hrithik Roshan-starrer Koi Mil Gaya to re-release in theatres on August 4

As per a report in Hindustan Times, the re-release will take place as part of the film’s 20-year celebrations. The Hrithik Roshan-Preity Zinta starrer was released on August 8, 2003. Then it was released in 450 screens. The re-release, meanwhile, will take place in 30 cities and will be a tight release. However, as it happened in the case of Jab We Met earlier this year, the prints can increase depending on the demand.

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, Koi Mil Gaya was the story of a developmentally delayed child Rohit (Hrithik Roshan) who falls in love with Nisha (Preity Zinta). On the other hand, he hides an adorable alien Jadoo. The friendly alien transfers his power to Rohit who in turn transfers it to his son Krrish (Hrithik Roshan). In the sequel, Krrish (2006), the makers focused on the story of Krrish, his love affair with Priya (Priyanka Chopra) and his face-off with the menacing Dr Siddhant Arya (Naseeruddin Shah), who had kept his father captive for nearly 20 years. The blockbuster success of Krrish motivated Rakesh Roshan to make Krrish 3 (2013). It was the tale of Krrish fighting a bigger evil, Kaal (Vivek Oberoi).

Rakesh Roshan is currently developing Krrish 4. In a recent interview, he revealed that he plans to take it on floors in 2024. On the occasion of his birthday in 2022, Bollywood Hungama had exclusively spoken to the legendary filmmaker. When asked about Krrish 4, he said, “My scripting is almost done. It’s a big-budget film. The challenge for me is that in today’s day and age, people are aware of and watch superhero films from all over the world. These superhero films are made on very big budgets. And we don’t have such big budgets. So we have to make superhero films with very strong content and with newer ideas to come at par with the big-budget superhero movies. Meanwhile, Hollywood films are released all over the world. Our films are released in India and certain overseas territories with a huge South Asian diaspora and hence our box office potential is limited as compared to Hollywood. So, I am just waiting for the right time when the audiences would start flocking to the cinemas once again in big numbers.”

Also Read: Koi Mil Gaya star Hansika Motwani to get married this year in December: Reports

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.