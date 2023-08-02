The two of them have let the bygones be bygones and renewed their friendship.

Filmmaker Bhushan Kumar and singer Sonu Nigam have buried the hatched. The two of them were reportedly at loggerheads when Sonu had called the producer out in 2020. However, the two of them have let the bygones be bygones and renewed their friendship.

Bhushan Kumar and Sonu Nigam reconcile after 2020 feud

Bhushan Kumar was in attendance at Sonu Nigam’s 50th birthday recently and the videos have gone viral on social media. The two of them were clicked together, and were seen having a delightful conversation and sharing laughs. Bhushan wore a printed shirt whereas Sonu was dressed in a black tux.

Following their 2020 spat, the two of them have reconciled and have buried the hatchet now. Last year, their relationship got better after the singer crooned ‘Main Ki Karaan’ for Laal Singh Chaddha, produced by T-Series. They have previously worked on several songs including ‘Tumse Milke Dil Ka’, ‘Main Agar Kahoon’, ‘Ab Mujhe Raat Din’, ‘Aa Bhi Ja Tu Kahin’, ‘Guzaarish’ among several others.

Now, wouldn’t it be interesting to see the producer and singer collaborate together like in the past and bring out the melodies they were always known for?

Most recently, Sonu Nigam sang ‘Ro Lain De’ for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Meanwhile, Bhushan Kumar recently produced Adipurush starring Prabhas, and Kriti Sanon.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.