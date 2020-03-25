Bollywood Hungama

Arnold Schwarzenegger sets up fund for first responders, donates $1 million amid Coronavirus outbreak

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Arnold Schwarzenegger is making sure to give back to the community amid Coronavirus pandemic. The actor recently set up a fund where his After-School All-Stars foundation will help the people by delivering food and grocery gift cards in different cities around the United States of America. Now, he has donated $1 million and set up new fund for first responders.

Arnold Schwarzenegger sets up fund for first responders, donates $1 million amid Coronavirus outbreak

Called the Frontline Responders Fund, the plan is to help the medical professionals who are working day and night! They will provide them with masks, gowns and gloves.  “I never believed in sitting on the couch and complaining about how bad things are, I always believed we should all do our part to make things better,” Arnold wrote on his Instagram.

He further said,  “This is a simple way to protect our real action heroes on the frontlines in our hospitals, and I’m proud to be part of it. I donated 1 million dollars, and I hope that all of you who can step up to support these heroes. Go to the link in my bio to help out.”

The goal of this new fund is to reach $5 million!

ALSO READ: Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, Arnold Schwarzenegger spends time with his pets and asks people to stay home; watch video

