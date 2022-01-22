Tom Cruise starrer upcoming Mission: Impossible films are on the move once again. Mission: Impossible 7 will now open on July 14, 2023, with Paramount and Skydance pushing it off its September 30, 2022, date. Mission: Impossible 8 has also been pushed. The film will now hit theaters on June 28, 2024. It previously was set for July 7, 2023.

This is the latest of several moves for Mission: Impossible 7 over the past 20 months as concerns about COVID-19 continue to shape the theatrical landscape. In April 2020, still the early months of the pandemic, Paramount pushed the project from July 2020 to December 2020. That date did not hold, as Mission: Impossible 7 moved again to Nov. 19, 2021, and then to May 27, 2022.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount and Skydance said in a statement, “After thoughtful consideration, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have decided to postpone the release dates for Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic. The new release dates will be July 14, 2023, and June 28, 2024, respectively. We look forward to providing moviegoers with an unparalleled theatrical experience.”

However, Tom Cruise, Paramount and Skydance still have Top Gun: Maverick on the calendar for May 27, 2022. That film is not expected to move. Both the Cruise-starring Mission series as well as his upcoming Top Gun: Maverick are expected to remain theatrical films as Cruise is a proponent of the theatrical experience, and because of the films’ hefty budgets.

Tom Cruise has starred as IMF agent Ethan Hunt for more than 25 years, dating back to the 1996 original. Fallout, released in 2018, was the highest-grossing in the franchise’s history, with $791.1 million globally. The films are known for pushing the boundaries of the action genre.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie returns to direct the seventh and eighth installments of the franchise. The sprawling cast includes Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Rob Delaney and Charles Parnell.

