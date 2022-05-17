Ariana DeBose and Jennifer Jason Leigh have joined the cast of Poolman, a directorial debut of Star Trek and Wonder Woman star Chris Pine.

According to Deadline, Pine plays Darren Barrenman, a hapless dreamer and would be philosopher who spends his days looking after the pool of the Tahitian Tiki apartment block in sunny Los Angeles and crashing city council meetings with his neighbors Jack and Diane (DeVito and Bening). When Barrenman uncovers the greatest water heist in LA history since Chinatown he makes uneasy alliances with a beautiful and connected femme fatale while following every lead he can with corrupt city officials, burned out Hollywood types and mysterious benefactors – all in the name of protecting his precious Los Angeles.

Pine, who co-wrote Poolman with Ian Gotler, will also star in the film, which is described as a tribute to Los Angeles with nods to iconic movies set in L.A. Annette Bening and Danny DeVito also star in the upcoming pic. Pine produces with Stacey Sher and Patty Jenkins. Cinematographer Matthew Jensen has also boarded the title, which is slated to go into production in L.A. in June 2022. Poolman will reunite Pine and Jenkins, who is producing for Wicious Pictures. This marks their latest collaboration, following Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984, and the limited series I Am the Night.

On the work front, Ariana DeBose recently made history as the first openly queer woman of color to win an Academy Award for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg's new film adaption of West Side Story. The Oscar-winning actress is slated to host the 75th Annual Tony Awards from the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 12, 2022. Her other credits include Hamilton, The Prom and HBO’s Westworld. Meanwhile, Jennifer Jason Leigh most recently starred in the TV series Hunters and Lena Dunham’s Sharp Stick. She was also nominated for an Oscar for her performance in The Hateful Eight. Other credits include Backdraft, Short Cuts and Single White Female.

