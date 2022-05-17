Hunger Games prequel film has cast Billy the Kid star Tom Blyth as the young Coriolanus Snow in the highly anticipated prequel feature, based on the book of the same name by franchise author Suzanne Collins.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes: Hunger Games prequel casts Tom Blyth as the young President Snow

According to Entertainment Weekly, Tom Blyth has landed the starring role in Lionsgate's adaptation of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, the prequel novel to the Hunger Games series. Blyth will portray a young Coriolanus Snow long before he grew to become the authoritarian President Snow, who was played by Donald Sutherland in the Hunger Games movies. Lionsgate announced back in April 2020 that the studio would officially be adapting author Suzanne Collins' 2020 novel The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes as a film. Francis Lawrence, who helmed nearly all of the past Hunger Games movies, will return to direct the new installment.

"Coriolanus Snow is many things — a survivor, a loyal friend, a cutthroat, a kid quick to fall in love, and a young man ambitious to his core," Lawrence said in a statement. "Tom's take on the character showed us all the complex ambiguities of this young man as he transforms into the tyrant he would become." The film's official synopsis reads, "Years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow is the last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol.”

“With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, the girl tribute from impoverished District 12,” the description continues. “But, after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem's attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favor. Uniting their instincts for showmanship and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy's race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird, and who is a snake."

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is based on author Suzanne Collins' 2020 novel of the same name. The book serves as a prequel to Collins' original Hunger Games trilogy of novels, which consists of 2008's The Hunger Games, 2009's Catching Fire and 2010's Mockingjay. The screenplay is written by Michael Arndt from a story adaptation by Collins. Collins is also producing the film alongside Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson. No casting information is available at the moment.

On the work front, Tom Blyth's work credits include Billy the Kid, The Gilded Age, Robin Hood, Wash Club and Benediction. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is due in theaters on Nov. 17, 2023.

Also Read: Jack Reacher star Alan Ritchson joins the cast of Fast X

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.