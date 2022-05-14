Kevin Space’s upcoming thriller Peter Five Eight, helmed by Michael Zaiko Hall, will be heading to Cannes film market as it has been picked up by VMI International for worldwide sales.

Kevin Spacey’s second feature Peter Five Eight headed to Cannes 2022 market

According to Deadline, the thriller feature, which also stars Rebecca De Mornay, Jet Jandreau and Jake Weber, follows Sam (Jandreau), a seemingly poised and glamorous real estate agent in a small mountain community who is revealed to be an unhinged and troubled alcoholic with a dark secret. Spacey will play “a charismatic” stranger who arrives out of the blue at the behest of his powerful and shadowy boss, Mr Lock. The film’s marketing tagline is “The Guilty Always Pay The Price”.

Director Michael Zaiko Hall told The Hollywood Reporter that the stealth movie was shot in September 2021 in Siskiyou County, California, near the Oregon border. “Kevin was a joy to work with, kept everyone laughing between takes and delivered what I think will be a surprising treat for his fans,” he said in an email. For Spacey, this will mark the second film which will be shopped at the Cannes Film Festival, after his upcoming feature 1242 – Gateway To The West was also reported to be put up on sale at the show ahead of its projected production start in October 2022. These two films are among the first Spacey projects to be on sale in the market since multiple people accused the actor of sexual harassment and unwanted advances.

In 2017, 20 anonymous men reportedly accused Spacey of sexual misconduct during his time at the Old Vic Theatre in London between 1995 and 2013. Notably, Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp said that Spacey made a sexual advance towards him when he was 14 and Spacey was 26. Following the accusations, Spacy was dropped from his role as Frank Underwood on the hit Netflix series House of Cards and replaced by Christopher Plummer in Ridley Scott’s All The Money In The World. In the years since, Spacey has been practically blacklisted, although he has recently begun to appear in indie films like Franco Nero's The Man Who Drew God.

