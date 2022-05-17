South Korean female group Girls’ Generation is confirmed to make a comeback this year, returning as a full group for the first time in five years.

Girls’ Generation confirmed to make full-group comeback in August for their 15th anniversary

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, SM Entertainment announced on May 17 that the group is preparing to release a new album in August, which marks their 15th anniversary since their debut in 2007. Following their sixth studio album “Holiday Night” in August 2017, this will be their first comeback with all eight members in five years. Along with their album release, Girls’ Generation will also greet fans through various TV programs and their own reality show.

레전드가 돌아온다! #소녀시대 완전체 컴백! 데뷔 15주년 기념 앨범 8월 발매

'넘사벽 클래스'로 여름 가요계 평정 예고 The legends are back! #GirlsGeneration will release an album as 8 members to celebrate their 15th anniversary this August!https://t.co/SqrXHEiL90 — Girls' Generation (@GirlsGeneration) May 17, 2022

In April, group member Tiffany Young teased the band’s comeback. When asked during an interview with Elle Korea if Girls’ Generation had any plans to celebrate their 15th anniversary, Young replied, “I need confirmation before saying anything… yes, we do have something planned. That should be enough right? Yes, we have plans!” Last September, all eight members of Girls’ Generation appeared on an episode of the popular TV series You Quiz On The Block to celebrate their 14th anniversary. Their appearance on the programme marked the group’s first official activity as a group in four years.

Since their debut, Girls' Generation has released numerous hit tracks including "Genie", "Genie", "Run Devil Run", "Lion Heart", "Kissing You", and more.

