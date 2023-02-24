Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is gearing up for its release and the excitement of the audience is constantly on the surge. While the songs of this upcoming rom-com released earlier have set their charm all across, the recently released 'Show Me The Thumka’ song is another addition in the list. The song has some impressive choreography from none other than but masterji Ganesh Acharya.

EXCLUSIVE: Ganesh Acharya flew a special team from Hyderabad for Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s song ‘Show Me The Thumka’ from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

In order to ensure that the effect of the song goes up several notches, Acharya brought on board a special team from Hyderabad that had worked on Samanth Ruth Prabhu’s massively famous ‘Oo Antava’ from Pushpa: The Rise. Speaking about this, a source said, “Ganesh Acharya wanted this song to be one massive celebration with some amazing hooksteps which create a trend. A song that no one can stop grooving too. He flew a special team from Hyderabad who had collaborated on ‘Oo Antava’ and other Pushpa songs and made sure they were a part of this song's choreography as well. The song is going to be a hit with this dynamic trio of Ranbir, Shraddha and Ganesh!”

Ever since 'Show Me The Thumka’ song has been released it has brought the real desi Bollywood dance vibes with some groovy hook steps. The song has been trending on the social media with netizens taking up the #MaaroThumka challenge. The song is picturized with a grand setup, a massive group of 1200 dancers doing the thumka, making it a perfect treat. Ranbir and Shraddha have put their right foot forward while grooving on the song.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, March 8, 2023.

