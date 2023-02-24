Just two days back we had revealed that popular singer Neeti Mohan had come on board the first edition of the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Awards 2023. In fact, Neeti will be seen performing live to some of her most memorable chartbusting numbers. If that was not enough, a while back we had announced that pop-star Sophie Choudry would be hosting the awards night, which will see some of the biggest names in the industry in attendance. Now, we are happy to announce that Maniesh Paul, who has over the years become a name to reckon with and whose pod-casts have garnered an ardent following, has also come on board to host the first edition of the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Awards 2023.

BH Style Icons 2023: Maniesh Paul to host the first edition of the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Awards 2023

Speaking about being part of the awards, Maniesh says, “Big congratulations to Bollywood Hungama for their glorious 25 years and I am glad to be celebrating their silver jubilee anniversary by hosting their first ever style awards. I am looking forward to the night filled with glamour, entertainment and fun in the presence of some of the biggest names of the industry.”

The maiden edition of the awards presented by Bollywood Hungama, curated and directed by Cinema Waale Film and Television Productions LLP & produced by Across Media Solutions will feature a dazzling celebration of glitz, glamour, and entertainment that shall take place on March 24, 2023 at J W Marriott, Juhu in Mumbai.

Not just Bollywood, the award function shall celebrate achievers from diverse walks of life – whether it’s Television, Sports, Business, Fashion, OTT, Culinary World, Regional Cinema, and more. With this annual celebration of style, ‘Bollywood Hungama Style Icons’ is going to honour luminaries, who stand as an inspiration for innumerable Indians, across the globe.

Also Read: BH Style Icons 2023: Neeti Mohan to perform at the first edition of the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Awards 2023

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.