Megastar Amitabh Bachchan launched the trailer of producer and good friend Anand Pandit’s upcoming Gujarati movie Tron Ekka on his official Twitter page. He captioned the tweet, “T 4711 - The Terrific Trio is back again with hilarious rib-tickling comedy. Get ready to get your mind blown. Wishing my dear friend @anandpandit63 loads of success.”

Sharing his bond with Bachchan, Anand Pandit said in a statement, “He willingly decided to do a cameo in my last Gujarati film, Fakt Mahilao Maate and took the audience by complete surprise. But even if he is not on-screen in one of my productions, his constant support and encouragement mean a lot to me. I couldn't be happier that he has launched the trailer of this very special film.”

Directed by Rajesh Sharma, Tron Ekka stars Yash Soni, Malhar Thakar and Mitra Gadhvi in pivotal roles, along with Hitu Kanodiya, Kinjal Rajpriya, Esha Kansara, Tarjanee Bhadla, Chetan Daiya.

T 4711 - The Terrific Trio is back again with hilarious rib-tickling comedy. Get ready to get your mind blown. Wishing my dear friend @@anandpandit63 loads of success. #3Ekkahttps://t.co/Oed8Dw6qbC — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 21, 2023

Sharing more about the film, Pandit added, “The announcement of the cast itself had created a huge buzz and now the trailer has added to the excitement. By now, the audience has an idea of the story too which revolves around three clueless young boys trying to make money by turning a simple-middle-class home into a secret gambling den. It is a situational comedy, and the trailer too radiates the fun and chaotic energy of the plot.”

Tron Ekka is Pandit’s fourth film with Vaishal Shah’s Jannock Films after Fakt Mahilao Maate, Chehre (Hindi film which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi) and Days Of Tafree. “Both of us share a common love for family entertainers and we had a great time making this film together.” Vaishal said, “We want to bring back wholesome cinema that the entire family can watch together and as the trailer shows, this film is packed with pure entertainment.”

Tron Ekka will be releasing in theatres on August 18.

