The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a plea seeking revocation of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certification of the film Adipurush. The film, which is based on the Hindu mythological epic Ramayana, has been facing backlash from some quarters for allegedly distorting the epic.

A bench of Justices SK Kaul and MM Sundresh said that the court is not inclined to interfere with the CBFC's decision to grant certification to the film. "Everyone is touchy about everything now...tolerance for movies, books is going down," Justice Kaul said, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

The court also stayed the proceedings before the Allahabad high court which is hearing petitions challenging the depiction of the Ramayana in Adipurush. The high court had earlier ordered the makers of the film to appear before it on July 27.

The Supreme Court's decision is a relief for the makers of Adipurush, which was released in theatres on June 16. The film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan. Adipurush has been directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Readers may recall that earlier this month, Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir also accepted that the film has hurt people’s emotions. He issued a public apology, which read, “I accept people’s emotions have been hurt by Adipurush. With folded hands, I extend my unconditional apologies. May Prabhu Bajrang Bali keep us united and grant us strength to serve our sacred Sanatan and our great nation.”

