In a major development, Anushree Mehta and Abir Sengupta of JAADUGAR FILMS and Sameer Raj Sippy of SRS Productions will jointly produce the official Hindi remakes of three evergreen classics – namely, Mili (1975), Koshish (1972) and Bawarchi (1972). Jaadugar Films have joined hands with SRS Productions to adapt these classics for the modern age. Sameer Raj Sippy is the grandson of legendary producer N. C. Sippy and son of Raj Sippy.

Remakes of Rajesh Khanna’s Bawarchi, Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan’s Mili and Sanjeev Kumar’s Koshish announced

Loved by millions, all three films are considered masterworks of Indian cinema. While Koshish, a heartfelt, moving story; was directed by Gulzar, Bawarchi and Mili are timeless favourites directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. The filmmakers' unique visions, down-to-earth characters and wholesome storytelling left an incredible mark on generations of audiences. Legendary actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Sanjeev Kumar and others gave their career-best performances in these films.

Anushree Mehta and Abir Sengupta of Jaadugar Films jointly said, “We are absolutely thrilled to be setting upon this magical journey of making three of our all-time favourite movies in a new form and mould. It is a huge responsibility as Koshish, Bawarchi and Mili are celebrated in India and across the globe which have been made by the legendary Gulzar Saab and Hrishi da who have set the standards of filmmaking for generations to come. These are the films we have grown up on and they are the stories that the new generation should also witness; to know our rich cinematic legacy. We endeavour to put our best to live upto the expectations, the responsibility and most importantly remake these films which will touch the audiences hearts far and wide.”

Sameer Raj Sippy expressed, “I feel movies are about defining moments, interesting enough to share with people, and that’s why I think it’s time we take classic stories and bring them in today’s scenario, with a newer and modern outlook. And that’s the intention behind revisiting Bawarchi, Mili and Koshish. Coming from a legendary family of filmmakers, and being inspired by the family business, I now want to continue this legacy that has been handed down by my grandfather, Shri N. C. Sippy, my uncle Romu Sippy and my father Raj Sippy."

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.