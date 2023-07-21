The upcoming biopic on Jaswant Singh Khalra, which will star Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role while Arjun Rampal appears in a crucial role, has been in the headlines quite for a time now ever since the production company RSVP Movies, filed an appeal in the Bombay High Court seeking orders against the CBFC for the cuts that were asked to be done for releasing the film. In the latest update, the hearing that happened yesterday in the court, RSVP presented the remaining cuts and the court has asked to come today to complete the argument at 02:30 PM again.

Jaswant Singh Khalra Biopic makers oppose CBFC’s 21 cuts; Bombay High Court to continue arguments today

As the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cleared the film with an A certificate and asked makers for 21 cuts which includes the removal of certain dialogues, the movie's disclaimer, and its title and RSVP Movies by Ronnie Screwvala filed an appeal to the Bombay High Court under Section 5C of the Cinematograph Act, arguing that the cuts violated Article 19(1)(a) of the Indian Constitution and that the cuts were not covered under the Cinematograph Act.

In the latest update, the hearing happened yesterday where the RSVP team argued on the remaining other cuts and were presented to the honourable judge. Starting from the 5th cut the team took the honourable judge to the 21st cut and commenced the arguments by explaining how every cut is based on proper documentation, making sure it's a well-researched film. RSVP Movies truly stand straight while opposing the cuts to keep the premise of the film intact while CBFC was appealing that the cuts are important.

Further to this, as the additional solicitor general Anil C. Singh who was appearing on behalf of CBFC has retired from his office and therefore CBFC’s lawyer was seeking time, however, the court refused the same. Therefore, the court called the further hearing today at 02:30 PM.

The Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic is directed by Honey Trehan and while Diljit plays the titular role, Arjun Rampal also has a pivotal part in it.

