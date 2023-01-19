Alia Bhatt is all set to make her mark in Hollywood with her International debut movie Heart of Stone, that will stream on Netflix. Recently the OTT platform released a new teaser announcing release dates of major originals of Netflix scheduled for 2023. The teaser also included Alia Bhatt’s Heart of Stone which will premiere on August 11, 2023.

Alia Bhatt’s Heart Of Stone to release on THIS date

Starring Alia Bhatt alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, the film is slated to release on August 11, 2023 on Netflix. Alia has reportedly wrapped up the shooting for the film and is all set to release in August. Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Netflix captioned, “Get ready for Film-tastic year ahead! Here’s a sneak peek into the biggest Netflix original films premiering in 2023”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)



Wrapping her part of the shoot, Alia had shared a post with the cast and crew of the film on her official social media account. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Heart of Stone - you have my wholeeeeeee heart. Thank you to the beautiful @gal_gadot .. my director Tom Harper … @jamiedornan missed you today .. and WHOLE team for the unforgettable experience. I will be forever grateful for the love and care I received and I can’t wait for you all to see the film!!!!! But for now ..I’m coming home babyyyyyy”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ???? (@aliaabhatt)



Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. She is also reported to get back on set post her delivery with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra. In her pipeline, she also has director Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt’s first Hollywood project Heart Of Stone to release on August 11, the same day as Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal



BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.