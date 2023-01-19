comscore

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Kartik Aaryan leases Juhu apartment of Shahid Kapoor for monthly rent of Rs. 7.5 lakh

Bollywood News

The stamp duty and 36-month lease registration were done by Kartik’s mother Mala Tiwari and Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput. He has paid a security deposit of Rs. 45 lakh.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Shehzada actor Kartik Aaryan has leased an apartment in Praneta Building on Juhu Tara Road in Mumbai which is owned by actor, Shahid Kapoor. The stamp duty and 36-month lease registration were done by Kartik’s mother Mala Tiwari and Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput. He has paid a security deposit of Rs. 45 lakh. The lease mentioned a 7% escalation in the rent every year. The actor will pay up monthly rent of Rs. 7.5 lakh for the first 12 months followed by Rs. 8.2 lakh in the second year and Rs. 8.58 lakh in the third year.

As per reports acquired from Zapkey documents, Shahid Kapoor’s Juhu apartment is spread over 3,681 sq ft on the ground floor. The basement has two parking spaces in the compound.

Kartik Aaryan moved to Mumbai from Gwalior and was living as a paying guest in Versova’s 459 sq ft apartment in Rajkiran Co-op Housing Society, which he eventually purchased for Rs. 1.60 crore in 2019.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for his next release, Shehzada. The actor will star alongside Kriti Sanon and the film is helmed by Rohit Dhawan. It releases in cinemas on February 10, 2023.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada becomes the No.1 trending trailer on YouTube

