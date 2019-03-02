Bollywood Hungama
Alia Bhatt says her father Mahesh Bhatt is ready to break the walls she built around her

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Alia Bhatt is currently enjoying her time off from shooting and promotions after the massive success of Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. She also has a few more big projects coming up this year. Her start to the year was indeed a very happy one when her role as Safeena in the Ranveer Singh starrer was praised by the audiences and critics alike. It was something new and experimental for her to get the slangs right. Now, there have been confirmed reports of Alia Bhatt joining her sister Pooja Bhatt in Sadak 2 as their father Mahesh Bhatt directs the second instalment of this cult film.

Alia expressed her fear of being directed by her father. She says she has a wall built around her and does not let her guard down often. She says her father has an x-ray vision kind of thing and he says he is going to get through her. She says it is scary to work with him and she is even more scared that her father will get past the wall that she has put up around her. Even though she is scared, she thinks it will be fun as they start shooting this year.

There have been confirmed reports of Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur being roped in for the film as well and it is super exciting for us as the 90s cult film is being recreated with magic. Along with Sadak 2Alia will also be seen in Kalank opposite Varun Dhawan.

Also Read: After Sadak 2, Pooja Bhatt wants to recreate another Sanjay Dutt film Naam

More Pages: Sadak 2 Box Office Collection

