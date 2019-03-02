Pankaj Tripathi roped in to play Janhvi Kapoor’s father in Gunjan Saxena Biopic, Kargil Girl

The immensely talented actor Pankaj Tripathi last year showed his best with the films Stree, Fukrey Returns, and web series, Mirzapur, which made him household name. The actor even took away the Best Supporting Actor Trophy for Stree in Screen Awards. Pankaj has been constantly receiving accolades and praises for all his performances in each of his films. Currently the actor is in Lucknow shooting for Dharma Productions’ next on the real life hero, Gunjan Saxena. Janhvi Kapoor will be seen playing the Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena. Gunjan is the first woman IAF combat pilot who played a very important role during the Kargil War in 1999. She was also awarded with Shaurya Chakra for her bravery. Pankaj Tripathi will be seen playing the character Anuj Saxena, father to Janhvi Kapoor in the film.

Both Pankaj and Janhvi will be collaborating for the first time onscreen. The actors will be shooting for the film in Lucknow till the first week of March and then Pankaj will be back in Mumbai on completing his first schedule. The film is being directed by Sharan Sharma. When asked to elaborate on his role, Pankaj said, “I liked the character very much of playing father to Janhvi Kapoor in the film. A great bonding is developed between us while working on the sets. I am having a lot of fun while shooting for the film. Janhvi is a very sincere and well behaved actress. She respects me a lot and I too respect her for the sincerity and commitment towards her work. Sharan is a very talented director and is well versed with his craft. It’s an opportunity working under Dharma Productions. They leave no stones unturned to get the right things on board.”

Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen with a few extra pounds as she is gaining weight to get into the skin of her character. The actress has no complains as she gets to binge on her favourite junk foods.

