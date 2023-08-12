Following the demand around Alia Bhatt’s character Rani Chatterjee’s sarees in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and her promotional looks, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and Alia Bhatt joined hands in order to launch the special collection on August 11. However, the crazy demand for Alia’s promotional looks crashed Malhotra’s official website on Friday. After working on the issue, the website began running on Saturday and the collection is already sold out. Launched via Manish Malhotra’s website and MiSu, Alia Bhatt’s closet-sharing initiative for charity, the proceeds will go to Sneha organization, which works towards the healthcare and welfare of vulnerable women and children.

Alia Bhatt and Manish Malhotra’s Rani collection from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani gets sold out after crazy demand crashes website; sarees cost between Rs. 48,000 to Rs. 58,000

“Hello hello, we are so sorry for the delay and we want to thank you for your patience, we have fixed the issue and are now up and running!!” Alia wrote on her Instagram story on Saturday. In total, 9 sarees were launched on the website, all of which, Alia had worn during the promotions. From tonal saree sets to chiffon sarees, the price range for the collection started at Rs. 48,000 and went up to Rs. 58,000.

In a note on August 10, Alia Bhatt said, “MiSu, my wardrobe-sharing initiative, focused on recycling and keeping clothes from landfills is launching its 13th edition - which is really special to me. There's been so much love for my sarees in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani that Manish and I have been working closely together to ensure that all the sarees that I have worn while promoting the film, reach you, my dear Ranis. 100% of the proceeds from the sale of these sarees will go towards preventive and promotive healthcare of vulnerable women and children through SNEHA. The collection will be available on manishmalhotra.in so go pick your favourite one. Or two. Or three! All for a good cause :) Alia Bhatt & Manish Malhotra.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is currently running in theatres. The film, helmed by Karan Johar, stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Kshitee Jog and Anjali Anand.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone which released on Netflix on August 11, 2023. She also has YRF’s untitled spy movie and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.

