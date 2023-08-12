comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 12.08.2023 | 12:45 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
OMG 2 Gadar 2 Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Dream Girl 2 Jawan Salaar
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Alia Bhatt and Manish Malhotra’s Rani collection from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani gets sold out after crazy demand crashes website; sarees cost between Rs. 48,000 to Rs. 58,000

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Alia Bhatt and Manish Malhotra’s Rani collection from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani gets sold out after crazy demand crashes website; sarees cost between Rs. 48,000 to Rs. 58,000

en Bollywood News Alia Bhatt and Manish Malhotra’s Rani collection from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani gets sold out after crazy demand crashes website; sarees cost between Rs. 48,000 to Rs. 58,000

The crazy demand for Alia’s promotional looks crashed Manish Malhotra’s official website on Friday.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Following the demand around Alia Bhatt’s character Rani Chatterjee’s sarees in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and her promotional looks, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and Alia Bhatt joined hands in order to launch the special collection on August 11. However, the crazy demand for Alia’s promotional looks crashed Malhotra’s official website on Friday. After working on the issue, the website began running on Saturday and the collection is already sold out. Launched via Manish Malhotra’s website and MiSu, Alia Bhatt’s closet-sharing initiative for charity, the proceeds will go to Sneha organization, which works towards the healthcare and welfare of vulnerable women and children.

Alia Bhatt and Manish Malhotra’s Rani collection from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani gets sold out after crazy demand crashes website; sarees cost between Rs. 48,000 to Rs. 58,000

Alia Bhatt and Manish Malhotra’s Rani collection from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani gets sold out after crazy demand crashes website; sarees cost between Rs. 48,000 to Rs. 58,000

“Hello hello, we are so sorry for the delay and we want to thank you for your patience, we have fixed the issue and are now up and running!!” Alia wrote on her Instagram story on Saturday. In total, 9 sarees were launched on the website, all of which, Alia had worn during the promotions.  From tonal saree sets to chiffon sarees, the price range for the collection started at Rs. 48,000 and went up to Rs. 58,000.

Alia Bhatt and Manish Malhotra’s Rani collection from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani gets sold out after crazy demand crashes website; sarees cost between Rs. 48,000 to Rs. 58,000

In a note on August 10, Alia Bhatt said, “MiSu, my wardrobe-sharing initiative, focused on recycling and keeping clothes from landfills is launching its 13th edition - which is really special to me. There's been so much love for my sarees in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani that Manish and I have been working closely together to ensure that all the sarees that I have worn while promoting the film, reach you, my dear Ranis. 100% of the proceeds from the sale of these sarees will go towards preventive and promotive healthcare of vulnerable women and children through SNEHA. The collection will be available on manishmalhotra.in so go pick your favourite one. Or two. Or three! All for a good cause :) Alia Bhatt & Manish Malhotra.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is currently running in theatres. The film, helmed by Karan Johar, stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Kshitee Jog and Anjali Anand.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone which released on Netflix on August 11, 2023. She also has YRF’s untitled spy movie and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt and Manish Malhotra to drop Rani collection from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promotions; proceeds to go to healthcare of women and children

More Pages: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection , Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Karan Johar hints at working with Kartik…

Amrish Puri created through CGI for a very…

Yami Gautam speaks on OMG 2 getting ‘A’…

A R Rahman turned down move to Mumbai due to…

Khichdi returns with Khichdi 2 - Mission…

Pankaj Tripathi expresses disappointment as…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification