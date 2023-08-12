Sethi has now rubbished those reports and claimed that he has no idea who started the rumours.

Pakistani singer Ali Sethi, who garnered global popularity with his song ‘Pasoori’, made headlines in the last couple of days over his rumoured marriage to Pakistani-American painter Salman Toor. Social media was abuzz that the singer got married in an intimate ceremony to the artist in New York in the presence of close people. However, Sethi has now rubbished those reports and claimed that he has no idea who started the rumours.

Ali Sethi breaks his silence on marriage rumours to artist Salman Toor: “I don’t know who started the rumour”

On Saturday morning, Sethi took to his Instagram stories and clarified that he is not married. “I am not married, I don’t know who started the rumour," he wrote. For years, Sethi has been linked to Toor but they have never confirmed their relationship.

Earlier in 2023, when Ali Sethi performed at Coachella, the singer was labelled as queer by the publication. In that interview, he said, “I think what I’ve always been trying to do is find this place of reconciliation. Because growing up I was told ‘You’re either this or that.’ I just rejected that.”

Reportedly, Sethi and Toor met in an art class at Aitchison College in Lahore and have remained friends for several years. “He (Salman Toor) was the most vulnerable one, because he didn’t have any defense mechanisms. I was the tallest person in the class, I was a teacher-pleaser, but Salman was guileless. When boys made fun of him, he couldn’t fight back,” Sethi told The New Yorker in 2022.

On the work front, Ali Sethi, back in June 2023, gave the rights of his song ‘Pasoori’ to the makers of Satyaprem Ki Katha for the recreation ‘Pasoori Nu’. The Pakistani Punjabi song was crooned by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill for Coke Studio Pakistan. The new version has been sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar. The music is by Rochak Kohli and Ali Sethi. The lyrics of the song are by Gurpreet Saini and Ali Sethi.

Ali Sethi had a tremendous 2022 following ‘Pasoori’ with Shae Gill, which led them to unprecedented stardom. The song was the most searched song of 2022 on Google. He has several hits under his belt including ‘Ranjish Hi Sahi’, ‘Chan Kithan’, ‘Ishq’, ‘Chandni Raat’ among others. He recently released his new EP ‘Paniya’.

