It’s happening! Following much discussions around Alia Bhatt’s Rani Chatterjee’s sarees in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and her promotional looks, Manish Malhotra and Alia Bhatt are joining hands to launch the special collection on August 11. The actress will be launching it on Manish Malhotra’s website and via MiSu, her closet sharing initiative for charity and the proceeds will go to Sneha organization, which works towards the healthcare and welfare of vulnerable women and children.

In a note on Thursday, Alia Bhatt said, “MiSu, my wardrobe-sharing initiative, focused on recycling and keeping clothes from landfills is launching its 13th edition - which is really special to me. There's been so much love for my sarees in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani that Manish and I have been working closely together to ensure that all the sarees that I have worn while promoting the film, reach you, my dear Ranis. 100% of the proceeds from the sale of these sarees will go towards preventive and promotive healthcare of vulnerable women and children through SNEHA. The collection will be available on manishmalhotra.in so go pick your favourite one. Or two. Or three! All for a good cause :) Alia Bhatt & Manish Malhotra.”

Alia Bhatt is getting rave reviews for her performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Ranveer Singh and it has collected Rs. 113.68 cr at the box office so far.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone which releases on Netflix on August 11, 2023. She also has YRF’s untitled spy movie.

