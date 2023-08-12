The romantic track sung by Arijit and Shilpa Rao is expected to feature SRK and Nayanthara and is choreographed by Farah Khan.

The craze of Jawan is continuously surging with every other asset, be it the action-packed prevue, character posters to its hit track 'Zinda Banda'. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, the film promises an action-packed extravaganza to the fans this September. Now, the fans can gear up as the second song 'Chaleya' will arrive next week featuring SRK and Nayanthara.

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan – Nayanthara’s romantic song ‘Chaleya’ to release next week; Farah Khan choreographs

As per a source close to the film, “The makers are all set to arrive with a romantic song, 'Chaleya,' most likely on coming Monday, it’s beautifully performed by Arijit and Shilpa Rao and is expected to be a quintessential SRK romance song.”

The first song 'Zinda Banda' was released across three languages. 'Chaleya' is also expected to go the same route and will have a Tamil and Telugu version as well.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan, and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

More Pages: Jawan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.