comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 12.08.2023 | 12:45 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
OMG 2 Gadar 2 Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Dream Girl 2 Jawan Salaar
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan – Nayanthara’s romantic song ‘Chaleya’ to release next week; Farah Khan choreographs

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan – Nayanthara’s romantic song ‘Chaleya’ to release next week; Farah Khan choreographs

en Bollywood News Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan – Nayanthara’s romantic song ‘Chaleya’ to release next week; Farah Khan choreographs

The romantic track sung by Arijit and Shilpa Rao is expected to feature SRK and Nayanthara and is choreographed by Farah Khan.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The craze of Jawan is continuously surging with every other asset, be it the action-packed prevue, character posters to its hit track 'Zinda Banda'. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, the film promises an action-packed extravaganza to the fans this September. Now, the fans can gear up as the second song 'Chaleya' will arrive next week featuring SRK and Nayanthara.

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan – Nayanthara's romantic song 'Chaleya' to release next week; Farah Khan choreographs

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan – Nayanthara’s romantic song ‘Chaleya’ to release next week; Farah Khan choreographs

As per a source close to the film, “The makers are all set to arrive with a romantic song, 'Chaleya,' most likely on coming Monday, it’s beautifully performed by Arijit and Shilpa Rao and is expected to be a quintessential SRK romance song.”

The first song 'Zinda Banda' was released across three languages. 'Chaleya' is also expected to go the same route and will have a Tamil and Telugu version as well.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan, and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

ALSO READ: Ask SRK: Shah Rukh Khan gives savage reply to a Twitter user who age shames him for Jawan: “Bewakoof hone ki koi Umar nahi hoti”

More Pages: Jawan Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Karan Johar hints at working with Kartik…

Amrish Puri created through CGI for a very…

Yami Gautam speaks on OMG 2 getting ‘A’…

A R Rahman turned down move to Mumbai due to…

Khichdi returns with Khichdi 2 - Mission…

Pankaj Tripathi expresses disappointment as…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification