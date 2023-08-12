The craze of Jawan is continuously surging with every other asset, be it the action-packed prevue, character posters to its hit track 'Zinda Banda'. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, the film promises an action-packed extravaganza to the fans this September. Now, the fans can gear up as the second song 'Chaleya' will arrive next week featuring SRK and Nayanthara.
As per a source close to the film, “The makers are all set to arrive with a romantic song, 'Chaleya,' most likely on coming Monday, it’s beautifully performed by Arijit and Shilpa Rao and is expected to be a quintessential SRK romance song.”
The first song 'Zinda Banda' was released across three languages. 'Chaleya' is also expected to go the same route and will have a Tamil and Telugu version as well.
Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan, and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.
