Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 20.06.2019 | 4:23 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kabir Singh Bharat Article 15 Super 30 Saaho De De Pyaar De
follow us on

Alia Bhatt heads for a 10-day break to New York with Ranbir Kapoor; she tells us why

BySubhash K. Jha

There has been some speculation about why the Varanasi schedule of Ayan Mukerjee’s Brahmastra was cut short. There were rumours of the film’s leading lady Alia Bhatt being unwell, sadly, true. Speaking to this writer Alia admitted she was under the weather, “I had an extreme intestinal infection before I left for the Varanasi schedule and since the shooting was very hectic and the heat was unbearable, things didn’t improve. Making my condition worse were the shooting schedules. We were shooting during the night-time and my body clock went for a toss. Now I’ve been asked to take it easy and to take break for a little while, let my condition settle to normal and then resume work.”

Alia Bhatt heads for a 10-day break to New York with Ranbir Kapoor; she tells us why

To ensure that she is fully rested Alia is now off to New York for a 10-day break. “Leaving Mumbai is the only way I can get some rest. Work doesn’t stop when one is in Mumbai.” While in New York, Alia is sure to spend time with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s father Rishi Kapoor who has been in New York for the past 8 months. Now on the way to full recovery, some fun time with his soon-to-be daughter-in-law is all that the senior Kapoor needs to cheer him up.

Alia begins shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah in August.

Also Read: Inshallah: Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt starrer to kick off in Florida in August 2019

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Inshallah: Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt…

Mouni Roy says Naagin is the reason behind…

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor say NO COMMENTS on…

Alia Bhatt returns to Mumbai with boyfriend…

Karan Johar’s quickie scheme to reimburse…

Fujifilm India collaborates with Alia Bhatt…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification