Alia Bhatt heads for a 10-day break to New York with Ranbir Kapoor; she tells us why

There has been some speculation about why the Varanasi schedule of Ayan Mukerjee’s Brahmastra was cut short. There were rumours of the film’s leading lady Alia Bhatt being unwell, sadly, true. Speaking to this writer Alia admitted she was under the weather, “I had an extreme intestinal infection before I left for the Varanasi schedule and since the shooting was very hectic and the heat was unbearable, things didn’t improve. Making my condition worse were the shooting schedules. We were shooting during the night-time and my body clock went for a toss. Now I’ve been asked to take it easy and to take break for a little while, let my condition settle to normal and then resume work.”

To ensure that she is fully rested Alia is now off to New York for a 10-day break. “Leaving Mumbai is the only way I can get some rest. Work doesn’t stop when one is in Mumbai.” While in New York, Alia is sure to spend time with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s father Rishi Kapoor who has been in New York for the past 8 months. Now on the way to full recovery, some fun time with his soon-to-be daughter-in-law is all that the senior Kapoor needs to cheer him up.

Alia begins shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah in August.

