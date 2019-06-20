Mouni Roy says Naagin is the reason behind her bagging Brahmastra [Deets inside]

From playing Krishna Tulsi to playing the leading lady opposite John Abraham in RAW [Romeo Akbar Walter], Mouni Roy has had a long journey of experience when it comes to working in the entertainment industry. The actress, undoubtedly, is super excited about sharing screen space with bigwigs and being a part of such a massive project like Brahmastra and also getting an opportunity to play the main antagonist in a film that stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

In an earlier report, Mouni Roy had confessed that she will be seen as the main antagonist in the film. While the actress expressed mere surprise about her being signed on for such a prestigious project like Brahmastra which is a part of a sci-fi superhero trilogy. The film will feature Ranbir Kapoor as the superhero Shiva and Alia Bhatt plays her love interest. Although the role of Mouni is not defined, it will be a grey shaded role indeed. As per current reports, the actress said that she bagged this film because of her popular series Naagin.

Readers would be aware that Mouni Roy played the shape-shifting serpent in the Ekta Kapoor TV series Naagin and it seems that director of Brahmastra, Ayan Mukerji saw the series. Mouni mentioned that when he saw her in Naagin, he felt that she will be able to pull off the role in Brahmastra.

Besides Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan, Brahmastra will also star Nagarjuna in a pivotal role. The film was recently shot in Varanasi and the team has returned to Mumbai after completing the schedule. Produced by Karan Johar, the film is expected to release during summer 2020.

