Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 20.06.2019 | 10:53 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kabir Singh Bharat Article 15 Super 30 Saaho De De Pyaar De
follow us on

Ranveer Singh gets legal notice from WWE Wrestler Brock Lesnar’s advocate Paul Heyman

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ranveer Singh was busy enjoying his weekend as he attended the India vs Pakistan match at Old Trafford, London. The actor is in Glasgow shooting for ’83 when he took some time off from the shooting schedule to watch the match. Not only was he the commentator at the match, the actor even had fanboy moment while meeting several legendary cricketers at the stadium. But, all things did not go as plan.

Ranveer Singh gets legal notice from WWE Wrestler Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman

The fans of Ranveer Singh were taken by surprise when World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) fighter Brock Lesnar’s advocate Paul Heyman revealed that he has served notice to Ranveer Singh for using a certain phrase in one of his tweets featuring photos of Hardik Pandya. The advocate had posted a warning for using the phrase ‘Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat’ with a twist. While many publications called the advocate, Brock Lesnar’s manager, he claimed he has served a notice to Ranveer Singh over the use of the phrase. Heyman wrote, “I didn’t warn. I served noticed. And while I applaud @TheStatesmanLtd for their coverage of #YourHumbleAdvocate and @BrockLesnar, I must stress that I am not a manager (what an outdated, antiquated term). I am an #Advocate. And I’m the best #Advocate in history.”

Here’s what Heyman’s litigation warning tweet for Ranveer Singh read:

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is yet not responded to Paul Heyman’s tweets. The actor is busy shooting for Kabir Khan directorial ’83 which is set for April 20, 2020 release.

ALSO READ: Did you know Ranveer Singh’s stand-in for Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat was Malaal debutante Meezaan Jaffrey?

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

WOAH! Deepika Padukone is being paid Rs. 14…

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone’s prep to portray…

CONFIRMED: Deepika Padukone to play the role…

Mom director Ravi Udyawar to kick off his…

Kareena Kapoor Khan confirms Karan Johar's…

Karan Johar’s new show to SPILL OUT all the…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification