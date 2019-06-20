Ranveer Singh gets legal notice from WWE Wrestler Brock Lesnar’s advocate Paul Heyman

Ranveer Singh was busy enjoying his weekend as he attended the India vs Pakistan match at Old Trafford, London. The actor is in Glasgow shooting for ’83 when he took some time off from the shooting schedule to watch the match. Not only was he the commentator at the match, the actor even had fanboy moment while meeting several legendary cricketers at the stadium. But, all things did not go as plan.

The fans of Ranveer Singh were taken by surprise when World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) fighter Brock Lesnar’s advocate Paul Heyman revealed that he has served notice to Ranveer Singh for using a certain phrase in one of his tweets featuring photos of Hardik Pandya. The advocate had posted a warning for using the phrase ‘Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat’ with a twist. While many publications called the advocate, Brock Lesnar’s manager, he claimed he has served a notice to Ranveer Singh over the use of the phrase. Heyman wrote, “I didn’t warn. I served noticed. And while I applaud @TheStatesmanLtd for their coverage of #YourHumbleAdvocate and @BrockLesnar, I must stress that I am not a manager (what an outdated, antiquated term). I am an #Advocate. And I’m the best #Advocate in history.”

I didn’t warn. I served noticed. And while I applaud @TheStatesmanLtd for their coverage of #YourHumbleAdvocate and @BrockLesnar, I must stress that I am not a manager (what an outdated, antiquated term). I am an #Advocate. And I’m the best #Advocate in history. https://t.co/KNQ4fMmUgQ — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 19, 2019

Here’s what Heyman’s litigation warning tweet for Ranveer Singh read:

. @RanveerOfficial

ARE YOU F’N KIDDING ME???????????

1 – It’s Eat Sleep CONQUER Repeat

2 – Copyright #YourHumbleAdvocate and @BrockLesnar

3 – I am litigious

4 – EAT SLEEP DEPOSITION REPEAT https://t.co/yppZe129eZ — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 19, 2019

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is yet not responded to Paul Heyman’s tweets. The actor is busy shooting for Kabir Khan directorial ’83 which is set for April 20, 2020 release.