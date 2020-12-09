Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 09.12.2020 | 4:37 PM IST

Alfred Molina to reprise the role of Doctor Octopus in Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man 3

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man 3 will be seeing many villains from the post. As the cast began shooting in October, it seems like more actors are being added to the cast of the highly anticipated film. Actor Alfred Molina is reprising the role of evil Doctor Octopus from Tobey Maguire’s 2004 Spider-Man sequel in the third installment of the Spider-Man franchise.

Alfred Molina to reprise the role of Doctor Octopus in Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man 3

It will have multiple past super-villains including Jamie Foxx's Electro, a villain from Andrew Garfield's The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Since it will have Marvel Cinematic Universe crossovers too, Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise Doctor Strange role in the third installment.

Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, and Jacob Batalon will be returning to the third film. Jon Watts directs Spider-Man 3. The sequel will now hit the theatres on December 17, 2021, instead of November 2021.

ALSO READ: Tom Holland receives the script of Spider-Man 3, filming to begin in Atlanta

